Who could Macron pick as France’s next prime minister to replace Barnier?

French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a new prime minister to replace Michel Barnier, who officially resigned a day after opposition MPs voted to topple his government.

Here are some of the possible candidates whose names are circulating in political circles and in French media:

Francois Bayrou

Francois Bayrou, 73, is a centrist veteran whose Democratic Movement (MoDem) party has been a part of Macron's ruling alliance since 2017.

Mr Bayrou, a longtime mayor of the southwestern town of Pau who has made his rural roots central to his political identity, decided against running a fourth presidential race in 2017, instead rallying behind Mr Macron.

Mr Macron appointed Mr Bayrou as justice minister but he resigned only weeks later amid an investigation into his party's alleged fraudulent employment of parliamentary assistants.

He was cleared of fraud charges this year.

Mr Macron had lunch with Mr Bayrou on Thursday.

Sebastian Lecornu

Sebastian Lecornu defected from the centre-right The Republicans party and rallied behind Mr Macron's 2017 presidency, going on to become one of the president's staunchest allies. He joined Mr Macron's government alongside Bruno Le Maire, Mr Macron's long-serving finance minister, and former interior minister Gerald Darmanin who had also both defected from the conservatives.

Mr Lecornu, 38, most recently served as defence minister in Mr Barnier's outgoing government, overseeing increases in defence spending and France's support of military aid to Ukraine.

Investigative news website Mediapart and newspaper Liberation reported that Mr Lecornu had dined earlier in the year with Mr Macron's arch-rival, Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Rally (RN), and they had discussed the war in Ukraine. Mr Lecornu denied the encounter.

Bernard Cazeneuve

Bernard Cazeneuve was a senior member of the Socialist Party before he quit in 2022 in anger over the party's decision to form an electoral pact with the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI).

Mr Cazeneuve, 61, served as prime minister during the final months of socialist Francois Hollande's presidency. Before that, he was interior minister, in charge of security during the Charlie Hebdo attack and the jihadist assault in Paris on 13 November 2015.

The choice of Mr Cazeneuve would be designed to encourage Socialist MPs to move away from the alliance with LFI, Greens and Communists and to expand a centrist ruling group.

His name had also circulated in the summer as Mr Macron sought a prime minister following an inconclusive snap election that delivered the current fractured parliament. In the end, he was passed over for Mr Barnier.

Xavier Bertrand

Xavier Bertrand, 59, is a centre-right politician who heads the northern de-industrialised region of Hauts de France, where Mr Macron has sought to develop an ecosystem around electric vehicle batteries.

Mr Bertrand served as a minister under the conservative presidencies of Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy and took part in the Republicans' primary contest ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Mr Bertrand, a former insurance salesman once nicknamed "floc floc" for the sound his rubber-soled shoes made on parliament's stone floor, was also among the names Mr Macron considered in the summer for the role of prime minister.

Francois Baroin

Francois Baroin, 59, is a centre-right career politician, whose father was a student friend of the late President Chirac.

He served briefly as finance minister, following a stint as budget minister, at the height of Europe's sovereign debt crisis in 2011 to 2012. He was named chairman of Barclays France in 2022.

Mr Baroin has been mayor of Troyes in Champagne since 1995.

Reuters