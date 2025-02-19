New pension battle in France threatens fresh crisis for Emmanuel Macron

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France’s public audit office is set to release a report this week that could reignite the fiery debate surrounding President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reforms.

The report, which assesses the true size of the country’s pension deficit, comes at a delicate time for Macron's government, already grappling with fragility and substantial debt.

In 2023, Macron pushed through an unpopular increase to the retirement age, raising it by two years to 64. Despite widespread strikes and protests, the president insisted the move was essential to preserving the nation’s generous but financially strained pension system.

Now, the audit office’s findings, requested by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, could throw the issue back into the political spotlight.

Estimates of the pension shortfall vary dramatically, ranging from €6 billion to a staggering €45 billion. Bayrou commissioned the audit as part of his attempt to negotiate with Socialist lawmakers, offering to revisit the pension overhaul in exchange for their political backing.

However, unions and opposition parties across the political spectrum, from the far left to the far right, remain firmly opposed to the reforms and continue to demand their complete repeal.

As part of his offer, Bayrou, a long-time debt hawk, asked employers and unions to form a "conclave" to design a more acceptable reform.

He also weighed in with his own view on the pension shortfall, estimated at €6 billion by the independent pension advisory council.

Bayrou said the actual gap between contributions from workers and employers and payouts was as much as €45 billion annually, disregarding taxpayer-funded subsidies that are used to narrow the deficit.

If the public audit office concurs on Thursday with Bayrou's estimate of a larger shortfall, it could undermine the left's argument that France can afford to reverse the increase in retirement age and likely reassure investors fretting about the state of France's rickety public finances.

Many economists consider raising the pension age an essential move to adapt the country's public finances to a rapidly ageing population.

However, if the auditor judges the shortfall to be in line with the advisory council's estimates, it will likely embolden those pushing to lower the retirement age, bringing the pensions debate back to the forefront of French politics.

Jean-Daniel Levy, from pollster Harris Interactive, said the pensions issue could plunge France back into chaos.

France's biggest union, the moderate CFDT, has already said it will abandon the talks if they're based on the bigger shortfall.

"We won't be there if it's a fake presentation of the pension system's finances," CFDT head Marylise Leon told France Info radio earlier this month.

Meanwhile, employers' federations are cautious about any changes that would leave them paying more into the pension pot.

High stakes talks

open image in gallery Francois Bayrou ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

The stakes are high for Bayrou, who has already survived five no-confidence motions. He had to make billions of euros in concessions to get the 2025 budget approved after failure to pass the legislation led to the ouster of his predecessor, Michel Barnier.

Investors, ratings agencies and Paris' European Union partners - wary after France's budget deficit spiralled out of control in the last two years - are closely watching the talks for signs the pension system's finances could come out weaker.

"It's going to be an extremely complicated discussion given the constraints, socially, financially, and politically," Moody's senior credit officer Olivier Chemla told Reuters.

"Any change deteriorating or reducing fiscal sustainability would be credit negative," he added.

Bayrou has said that while all options were on the table for tweaking the 2023 reform, any amendments must not leave the pension system in worse financial shape.

Changes to the pension system are highly sensitive as many are deeply attached to the principle that payroll contributions from workers fund payouts to retirees.

In reality, workers and employers' payroll contributions only cover part of the pension payouts.

"The system is two thirds based on an insurance model and one third subsidised by the state. We can accept that, but it means that our (2023) retirement reform was insufficient," said lawmaker and former finance minister Antoine Armand, calling for a role for private pension funds in the financing.

Some French pensioners doubted talks to rework the reforms would lead to much.

"Company bosses don't want to pay a cent more and it's not the prime minister who is going to look out for small people," retired bank employee and union activist Renee Barbillon, 72, said. "They used to say that when you want to kill off a debate you create a commission."