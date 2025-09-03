Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French hospitals have been told to prepare a potential armed conflict in Europe by next year, local media reported.

In a letter sent to regional health agencies, revealed by Le Canard Enchaîné , the Ministry of Health asked hospitals to prepare for a “major (military) engagement” by March 2026.

The newspaper warned that between 10,000 and 50,000 men could be expected in hospitals over a period of 10 to 180 days.

“In the current international context, it is necessary to anticipate the modalities of health support in situations of high-intensity conflict,” the Ministry of Health reportedly wrote in the document.

open image in gallery Health Minister Catherine Vautrin (middle) did not deny the letter’s existence ( AP )

Health Minister Catherine Vautrin did not deny the details outlined in the letter or its existence in an interview with French broadcaster BFMTV.

“It's part of preparation, like strategic stockpiles, like epidemics,” she told the broadcaster. “I wasn't in office at the time of Covid-19, remember, there were no words harsh enough to describe the country's lack of preparedness.

“It is perfectly normal for the country to anticipate crises and the consequences of what is happening. This is part of the responsibility of central government.”

open image in gallery Putin’s war in Ukraine has sparked fears of a broader conflict erupting in Europe ( Reuters )

The letter, dated 18 July, reportedly said France could form the rear base for a large-scale conflict in coming months.

It added that the Ministry of Health is considering setting up medical centres near ports or airports so that soldiers can be “redirected” to their home countries.

The document comes just months after France outlined plans to send a 20-page ‘survival manual’ to every household.

The manual reportedly laid out instructions on preparation for an “imminent threat”, including a natural disaster, health crisis or armed conflict. The French government said at the time it is not focussed on armed conflict.

open image in gallery France Macron Army

It also suggests items people should have as part of a “survival kit”, including at least six litres of bottled water, 10 cans of food, a torch, batteries, and medical supplies including saline solution, compresses and paracetamol.

One section of the manual recommended closing doors in the event of a nuclear accident.

In July, President Emmanuel Macron announced a plan to push forward France's defence spending, pledging to double the military budget by 2027.

A military budget that stood at 32 billion euros ($37.40 billion) in 2017 will rise to 64 billion euros by 2027, with an additional 3.5 billion euros allocated for next year and another 3 billion euros in 2027.