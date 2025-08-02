France halts Gaza evacuations over antisemitism row involving Palestinian student

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France has suspended all evacuations from Gaza following an antisemitism controversy involving a Palestinian student recently admitted to the country.

The move comes after it was revealed that Nour Atallah, a 25-year-old woman from Gaza, had posted antisemitic content on social media before being accepted into a prestigious French university.

French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced the decision in Paris on Thursday.

“She must leave the country. She does not have a place in France,” Mr Barrot said in an interview with radio station France Info, without naming the student.

He did not specify whether the student would be sent back to Gaza.

He added that no new visas will be issued, and no new admissions from Gaza will take place until an investigation is conducted.

The French and Israeli vetting of her before she arrived in France did not reveal the “antisemitic and unacceptable” posts, Mr Barrot said.

The temporary suspension will also see a review of all Gaza evacuees who have arrived in France so far. The scandal has triggered strong condemnation across France’s political spectrum.

Ms Atallah, who had been awarded a scholarship to study at Sciences Po Lille, faces expulsion from France after her university withdrew her accreditation.

Her social media posts surfaced recently, containing antisemitic rhetoric and praise of Adolf Hitler.

French authorities say a criminal investigation has been opened on the grounds of “justifying terrorism and crimes against humanity”.

French interior minister Bruno Retailleau wrote on X that he has requested legal action to be taken.

“Hamas propagandists have no place in our country,” he added.

Since October, France has evacuated more than 500 people from Gaza, including children, journalists, and artists, as part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts. The incident has placed renewed scrutiny on the vetting procedures coordinated with Israeli authorities.

A statement from Sciences Po Lille said the content of the student’s post was “in direct contradiction” with its values.

“(Sciences Po Lille) fights against all forms of racism, antisemitism, and discrimination, as well as against any type of call to hatred, against any population whatsoever,” the university said on X on Wednesday.

The French government has not said when evacuations might resume, promising a thorough review and strengthened protocols before any further admissions from Gaza will be considered.