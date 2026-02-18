Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Man swept away by river as Europe grapples with major flooding

Locals are now moving by boat as the river has submerged streets and flooded numerous houses

Flood-hit western France braces for Storm Pedro

A man has been swept away by the swollen River Loire as much of western France was placed under high alert for floods, with further heavy rain expected.

Four départements remain under red alert – the highest level – with nine more under orange alert, indicating major to significant flooding is occurring or expected within the next 24 hours.

Officials confirmed on Wednesday that a 53-year-old man reportedly fell from a small boat or kayak south of the city of Angers, BFM TV said.

Search operations were underway, but senior official Francois Pesneau told BFM TV and other local media that considering the Loire's flow and speed after such heavy rains, "there is objectively little chance of finding that person".

In the nearby town of Denee, residents are now moving by boat as the river has submerged streets and flooded numerous houses.

"There's no access anymore (to Denee), the roads are not functional due to the floods. And so the only way to come to the village is by boat," municipal worker Jason Garnier said on Tuesday.

Residential buildings submerged by the overflowing Loire River in Denee, western France
Residential buildings submerged by the overflowing Loire River in Denee, western France (AFP via Getty Images)

"People who want to go to work, well, they leave by boat in the morning, and they go home in the evening by boat."

French Environment Minister Monique Barbut said the level of humidity in soils in France was unseen since 1959, after more than 30 days of bad weather.

Weeks of steady rain have saturated soils, making even modest showers a significant threat. Flood risk information service Vigicrues reports a record 81 departments under simultaneous alerts.

According to local media, at least two people have died, and 850,000 homes lost power before Enedis crews intervened. Gironde and Lot-et-Garonne remain on maximum vigilance, with river levels at La Réole and Cadillac breaking records.

The swelling of the Loire River caused a major flood on 17 February, 2026 near Angers
The swelling of the Loire River caused a major flood on 17 February, 2026 near Angers (AFP via Getty Images)

On 14 February, an embankment breach at Sainte-Croix-du-Mont sent floodwater through Peyrat, blocking roads and forcing dozens to flee. Transport is disrupted around Bordeaux, and the Seine continues to climb in Paris.

Fresh rainfall in the south could reverse falling water levels, raising fears of further damage towards Agen.

Spain, Portugal and UK are among other European countries badly hit by flooding this year due to unusually heavy rain.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in