Police and protesters have clashed in Paris after rioters set fire to bins and disrupted traffic amid anti-government demonstrations.

At least 132 people were arrested after huge crowds have taken to the city’s streets in a day of planned nationwide protests by the “Block Everything” (“Bloquons Tout”) group over frustration with France’s political class and budget cuts.

On Monday, the country’s parliament ousted Prime Minister Francois Bayrou in a confidence vote over his plans to tame the country's ballooning debt. The move led President Emmanuel Macron to appoint his fifth prime minister in less than two years, choosing a close ally, Sebastien Lecornu, which outraged left-wing politicians.

Firefighters and police were deployed to tackle chaos on the capital’s streets, with protests and traffic disruptions also reported on highways throughout the country, including Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Lyon. Nearly 200 people have been arrested across the country, according to interior minister Bruno Retailleau.

open image in gallery Protests are also taking place in Marseille ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The protests have been organised by the "Block Everything" movement - a group with no centralised leadership which sprung up online in May among right-wing groups, researchers and officials said, but has since been taken over by the left and far-left.

It has been compared to the 2018 "Yellow Vest" protests, which initially arose over fuel price hikes but morphed into a broader movement against Macron and his plans for economic reform.

The demonstrations are taking place across France, with Mr Retailleau telling reporters about 50 hooded people tried to start a blockade in Bordeaux, while in Toulouse, in the southwest, a fire was quickly extinguished but still disrupted train traffic early on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Protests have erupted around the country ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

He said 80,000 security forces had been deployed throughout the country, including 6,000 in Paris. French media had reported that 100,000 people were expected to take part in the demonstrations.

"Anger has been rumbling for months, even years," said Daniel Bretones, a union member protesting in Marseille. "We're on the fifth prime minister under Macron's second term, and it has never changed anything."

It comes after the discovery of severed pigs' heads — five of them written with Macron's name — near nine Paris-area mosques on Tuesday. The grim findings have been linked to possible hallmarks of previous suspected Russian-linked acts of attempted destabilisation that have targeted France and other allies of Ukraine.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said that although investigations are still underway, “we cannot help but draw links with previous acts that happened, often at night, and which later proved to be acts of foreign interference.”

He said the depositing of pigs' heads — near four mosques in Paris and five others in its suburbs — appeared to have been “carried out simultaneously, necessarily by several people.”