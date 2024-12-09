Two dead and nine injured after explosion at fuel depot in Florence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two people have been kiled and nine others injured after an explosion at a storage facility owned by an oil company near Florence.

Pictured shared on social media showed a plume of smoke rising from the explosion sight in the in Calenzano, a town some 18 miles from Florence, Italy on Monday morning.

Local media reported that the loud explosion rocked the building, owned by Italian oil industry company Eni, was heard from miles away shortly after 10am local time.

open image in gallery ( EPA )

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with the local hospital activating a plan for a “massive influx of injured”, according to local media.

However, at least two people have been killed and a further nine injured in the explosion, with the Calenzano government confirming four people are still missing.

In a statement shared to its website, it urged people to avoid the area while the fire brigade, which said the fire had been put out, continues its operation.

open image in gallery ( EPA )

An ENI spokesperson said the explosion occured in a loading area but did not affect the site’s fuel storage facilities.

“All of Tuscany is united in grief for the tragedy that happened today in Calenzano,” regional president Eugenio Giani wrote on social media.

open image in gallery ( EPA )

Residents of Campi Bisenzio, a town five miles away from Calenzano, were told to close their windows in order to protect themselves from the fumes and to avoid going outside.

Regional trains from between Florence and Prato have also been disrupted as Calenzano station is closed.