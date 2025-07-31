Wildfires ravage Spain and Portugal as temperatures expected to rise across Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of firefighters across Spain and Portugal are battling an ongoing wave of wildfires, some of which have been burning for days, as temperatures are set to rise further across the Iberian Peninsula.

In central Spain, firefighters and a special military unit worked overnight to control blazes in Avila province, focusing on a fire near El Arenal, about 100km (62 miles) west of Madrid, emergency services said. In the western province of Caceres, authorities reported a fire affecting some 2,500 hectares (roughly 6,178 acres) had been largely stabilised, with most evacuation orders lifted.

Meanwhile, in Portugal, more than 2,000 firefighters are deployed across the country, particularly in the north, as they continue to tackle widespread blazes.

Much of Spain and Portugal is under a high risk of wildfires and temperatures are expected to rise over the weekend.

open image in gallery A firefighter works on a wildfire in Arouca, northern Portugal on July 30, 2025 ( AFP/Getty )

Spain's meteorology service AEMET predicted that temperatures in central and southern Spain could exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) by Sunday. In Portugal, temperatures are expected to rise Saturday into the upper 30s Celsius across most of the country.

Despite record-high temperatures in June that topped 40 degrees Celsius on several days, wildfires in Spain this year have so far burned less surface area than in recent years.

Europe is the world's fastest-warming continent, with temperatures increasing at twice the speed as the global average since the 1980s, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Scientists warn that climate change is exacerbating the frequency and intensity of heat and dryness, especially in southeastern Europe, making the region more vulnerable to wildfires.

The burning of fuels like gasoline, oil and coal, plus deforestation, wildfires and many kinds of factories release heat-trapping gasses that cause climate change.