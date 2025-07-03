Several people stabbed at shopping centre in Finland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several people have been stabbed near a shopping centre in the southern Finnish city of Tampere, according to reports.

One person has been arrested by police, according to local media reports. Ilta-Sanomat reports the person in custody is a man in his 20s.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured in the attack but police said the situation no longer posed a danger to others. Victims were given first aid at the scene.

open image in gallery Police vehicles are seen outside the Ratina shopping centre in Tampere ( Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images )

Police were called to the shopping centre at 4.23pm local time, newspaper Iltalehti reported.

An eyewitness told that news outlet said that people started shouting about stabbings and ran away from the shopping centre. The person said families and children were in the area.

“I heard the woman scream that she had been stabbed. So everyone started shouting about stabbing. I didn't really have time to react because I was in such shock,” the eyewitness said.

The Ratina shopping centre manager Mervi Ahola told Iltalehti that she has been informed about the incident and police were in control.

“It’s an unfortunate incident,” she said.

Other eyewitnesses told Ilta-Sanomat they saw a man running who then went down on the ground without resistance when police told him to do so.

open image in gallery Customers walk in the Ratina shopping centre, as police have arrested one person in connection to a stabbing attack on several people near the shopping centre, in Tampere in Finland ( via REUTERS )

Video by Yle showed a heavy police presence and ambulances in front of a cordoned-off shopping centre, while images show blood stains on the pavement outside the centre

Daily Finnish paper Aamulehti reported that police blocked all doors of the Ratine shopping centre and people were not allowed to enter or leave.

Witnesses of the attack were taken to the second floor of the shopping centre for questioning.

Yle also reported that employees from the social and crisis emergency services had arrived to attend to victims and bystanders.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...