Police investigate football violence after 20-year-old killed on Greek island
A 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed on the Greek island of Evia on Tuesday, with two others injured in separate incidents that police suspect are linked to football violence.
Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the events, including the two injured men, who were found in different areas. Police spokeswoman Constantina Dimoglidou confirmed to Greek Skai TV that at least eight people were involved in the altercations.
"Police are trying to confirm if the motives are related to soccer violence," said Dimoglidou.
A police official said the suspects who had been arrested on the island northeast of Athens were fans of two rival soccer teams.
Greece has been plagued by soccer violence and has promised to crack down on hooliganism - a major concern for European soccer governing body UEFA - after three people were killed in such violence in recent years.
Some of the violence has moved beyond soccer stadiums, with links between some violent fans and criminal gangs.
The number of sports-related crimes has more than doubled from about 300 in 2020 to 700 cases annually, police data show.
