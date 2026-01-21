Police arrest over 100 people in huge drugs bust linked to 20 labs across Europe
Some 9.3 tonnes of narcotics were seized in the large-scale operation
European investigators have dismantled a vast international synthetic drugs network operating from Poland, leading to the seizure of more than 9.3 tonnes of narcotics and the arrest of over 100 suspects, Polish prosecutors announced on Wednesday.
The operation targeted a criminal group accused of importing chemical precursors from China and India. These materials were then used to manufacture synthetic drugs in over 20 illicit laboratories, intended for distribution throughout the European Union.
Prosecutors said the group operated a complex international supply chain, legally importing large quantities of chemicals which were then repackaged and channelled to illegal drug laboratories in Poland and Western Europe.
Poland served as the logistical hub.
Video released by Polish police showed raids on suspects' homes by armed officers and huge stockpiles of chemicals in plastic containers and distillation equipment.
Launched in 2022 by Polish anti-narcotics officers, the investigation expanded into a multi-country operation.
Authorities dismantled over 20 illegal laboratories and drug production lines in Poland, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic and seized more than 9.3 tonnes of narcotics, vast quantities of chemical precursors and assets.
The prosecutor's office did not provide an estimate of the value of the seized drugs.
Europol, the EU's agency for fighting international and organised crime, enabled intelligence-sharing and synchronised police actions across borders, prosecutors said.
