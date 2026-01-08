Six dead as Arctic freeze grips Europe and temperatures plunge as low as -33C

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six people have died as a powerful Arctic blast swept across Europe this week, with temperatures dropping as low as -33C.

Authorities in the Landes region of southwestern France reported three dead in accidents, including crashes linked with black ice.

Two were killed in the Île-de-France region near Paris, where snowfall caused traffic chaos resulting in a collision between a driver and a heavy goods vehicle. Trucks were ordered off the road amid the mayhem.

One woman in Sarajevo, Bosnia was killed after a snow-covered branch fell on her head following 40cm (16 inches) of snowfall in the region.

open image in gallery Extreme weather hit Paris with transport suspended across France’s capital ( AP )

Temperatures plummeted to -33C in Finland according to the Finnish Meteorological Service. In the Nordic region several countries hit freezing sub-zero figures. In Britain, temperatures fell to -12.5C and -10C in south and east Germany earlier this week.

Heavy snow and rain hit the Balkan region causing power outages and disruptions in water supplies.

The snow and ice caused severe transport disruption with hundreds of flights cancelled across airports across the continent. Travellers were forced to sleep in camp beds set up by Schiphol Airport in the departure hall after over 700 flights were grounded. Over 1,000 people spent the night in the building.

open image in gallery Netherland authorities urged citizens to work from home ( Tom Flanagan )

A spokesperson told Reuters that the airport had faced an “exceptional situation”. Passengers were provided with pillows, blankets, food and drink. Authorities urged citizens to work from home and refrain from travelling with schools shut across the country.

Dutch airline KLM warned it was close to running out of glycol, a de-icing fluid, after freezing weather conditions lasted days.

More than 100 flights were cancelled at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, with surrounding airports also affected. France’s civil aviation authority asked airlines to cut 40 per cent of scheduled flights. Flight Radar estimates that over 3,200 journeys have been affected overall.

All public buses were suspended across Paris on Wednesday, with France's transport minister Philippe Tabarot “hoping the situation returns to normal this afternoon”. The Météo France service said that the conditions were of a “rare intensity for the season”.

open image in gallery Travel chaos across the continent saw hundreds of cancelled flights ( Aeroports de Paris )

Around 40 flights were cancelled at Brussels airport, with a spokesperson saying: “Due to de-icing of aircraft and de-icing and snow clearance of runways and taxiways during the snowfall, we expect flight delays during the entire day.”

Serbia warned drivers to be very careful when travelling as many set off toward skiing resorts or elsewhere for Orthodox Christmas on Wednesday and the upcoming weekend.