EU strikes deal to ban Russian gas imports

The European Union has agreed to phase out all Russian gas imports by late 2027, a significant step to end the bloc's decade-long energy dependency following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Representatives from EU governments and the European Parliament reached an agreement in the early hours of Wednesday, acting on proposals set out by the European Commission in June to end shipments from the EU's former top gas supplier.

Under the accord, the EU will permanently halt Russian gas imports and move towards phasing out Russian oil.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports will cease by the end of 2026, with pipeline gas following by the end of September 2027.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated: "Today, we are stopping these imports permanently.

“By depleting Putin's war chest, we stand in solidarity with Ukraine and set our sights on new energy partnerships and opportunities for the sector."

For short-term contracts concluded before 17 June this year, the prohibition will apply from 25 April, 2026 for LNG and from 17 June, 2026 for pipeline gas.

For long-term contracts concluded before 17 June, the cut-off dates will be the start of 2027 and the start of October 2026, with a possible one-month extension for EU members facing difficulties reaching required storage levels.

Both categories of gas imports will be subject to prior authorisation, except for from countries that have major gas production and that prohibit or restrict imports of Russian gas.

As of October, Russia accounted for 12 per cent of EU gas imports, down from 45 per cent before its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Hungary, France and Belgium among the countries still receiving supplies.

The Commission is also committed to phasing out remaining oil imports from Russia by the end of 2027, with a legislative proposal to be presented early next year.

Under Wednesday's agreement, EU members will submit 'national diversification' plans regarding oil and gas supplies to the Commission by 1 March, and will be required to notify the EU executive whether they have Russian gas supply contracts or national bans in place.

The Commission will issue recommendations based on this feedback.