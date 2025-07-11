Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Elon Musk’s X investigated in France for alleged data tampering and fraud

French prosecutors have launched an investigation into alleged data tampering and fraud involving Elon Musk's platform X

Via AP news wire
Friday 11 July 2025 12:15 EDT

French prosecutors have launched a police investigation into Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, over allegations of data tampering and fraud.

The Paris prosecutor's office announced on Friday that a branch of the French gendarmerie is conducting the inquiry. The investigation is specifically examining two alleged offences: "organised tampering with the functioning of an automated data processing system" and "organised fraudulent extraction of data from an automated data processing system."

The probe stems from information provided in January to the prosecutor's cybercrimes unit by two individuals – a member of parliament and a senior official in a French government institution, neither of whom have been identified. These individuals alleged the suspected use of X’s algorithm for "the purposes of foreign interference." However, the prosecutor's office has not detailed the alleged interference or how the algorithm was purportedly used.

Recommended

The investigation targets both the platform and unnamed individuals. The decision to open the police inquiry was made this week, following the prosecutor's own "verifications" and additional information received from French researchers and "various public institutions." Details of the alleged wrongdoing remain undisclosed.

This photograph taken on March 7, 2024 in Nantes, shows the logo of US social media platform X
This photograph taken on March 7, 2024 in Nantes, shows the logo of US social media platform X (AFP via Getty Images)

The Associated Press has emailed X's press office, seeking comment.

___

Kelvin Chan contributed to this report from London.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in