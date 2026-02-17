Another country launches investigation into Elon Musk’s Grok

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk's X social media platform faces a European Union privacy investigation after its Grok AI chatbot started generating nonconsensual deepfake images, according to Ireland's data privacy regulator.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission said it notified X on Monday that it was opening the inquiry under the 27-nation EU's strict data privacy regulations, adding to the scrutiny the social media platform is facing in Europe and other parts of the world over Grok’s behavior.

The AI chatbot sparked global controversy last month after it started granting requests from X users to undress people with its AI image generation and editing capabilities, including putting females in transparent bikinis or revealing clothing.

Researchers said some images appeared to include children. The company moved to introduce some restrictions on Grok but authorities in Europe were unsatisfied.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the Irish watchdog said its investigation focuses on the apparent creation and posting on X of “potentially harmful” nonconsensual intimate or sexualized images containing or involving personal data from Europeans, including children.

X did not respond to a request for comment.

Grok was built by Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI and is available through X, where its responses to user requests are publicly visible.

The watchdog said the investigation will seek to determine whether X complied with the EU data privacy rules known as GDPR, or the General Data Protection Regulation.

Under the rules, the Irish regulator takes the lead on enforcing the bloc's privacy rules because X's European headquarters is in Dublin. Violations can result in hefty fines.

The regulator “has been engaging” with X since media reports started circulating weeks earlier about “the alleged ability of X users to prompt the @Grok account on X to generate sexualized images of real people, including children,” Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle said in a press statement.

Spain's government has ordered prosecutors to investigate X, Meta and TikTok for alleged crimes related to the creation and proliferation of AI-generated child sex abuse material on their platforms, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Tuesday.

“These platforms are attacking the mental health, dignity and rights of our sons and daughters,” Sánchez wrote on X.

open image in gallery Grok's parent company xAI has recently expanded into romantically-tinged AI companions as a new line of business ( Getty )

Spain announced earlier this month that it was pursuing a ban on access to social media platforms for under-16s.

Earlier this month, French prosecutors raided X's Paris offices and summoned Musk for questioning. Meanwhile, the data privacy and media regulators in Britain have opened their own investigations into X.

The platform is already facing a separate EU investigation from Brussels over whether it has been complying with the bloc's digital rulebook for protecting social media users that requires platforms to curb the spread of illegal content such as child sexual abuse material.