Eiffel Tower evacuated after fire alarm malfunction at famous Paris attraction
Officials will reopen the tower gradually during the day but access may be restricted to higher floors
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Eiffel tower was evacuated on Christmas eve after a fire alarm sounded.
Visitors have been temporary barred from parts of the Paris attraction, with organisers hoping to reopen the tower “gradually” during the day “up to the second floor”.
Emergency services rushed to the scene after fears a fire could have started in the iconic French landmark.
The issue was later identified as a short circuit on an elevator power rail, the Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE) said.
The technical problem occured between the second floor and the top of the monument and caused the fire alarm to go off at 10:50am.
SETE said that they evacuated the monument “in accordance with current safety procedures”.
“No visitors were put in danger”, a spokesperson added, saying that firefighters and technicians are “conducting investigations to identify the origin of this incident”.
The Eiffel tower has been undergoing maintenance work, including re-painting parts of the tower, a renovation of the North pillar lift and renovation of the lifts that take visitors from the second floor to the top.
The tower, which was a centre piece for this year’s Paris Olympics opening ceremony, was completed in 1889.
Paris is haunted by the fire in Notre Dame cathedral in 2019, which saw the wooden interiors destroyed and the spire collapse.
Its recent reopening this month was hailed as a triumph after 2,000 masons, carpenters, restorers, roofers, and engineers worked to restore the cathedral in just five years.
The restoration cost a reported €700m (around £582m).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments