Multiple people dead after crash on ‘very dangerous’ road
Gardai say there were ‘a number of fatalities’
Several people have died and others have been injured in a crash in Ireland’s Co Louth.
The crash occurred on the L3168 in Gibstown, Dundalk, a little after 9pm on Saturday.
There were “a number of fatalities”, Gardai said.
The force added that some people have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.
The vehicles and the bodies remain at the scene.
Fianna Fáil Councillor Shane McGuinness, who lives near the scene of the incident, told BBC News NI that the crash occurred during “very bad” weather.
"It is a very dangerous stretch of road, with bad bends and no public lighting," he said.
"This is a real tragedy and I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.”
The L3168 is closed between the N52 and the R171, which is preserved pending a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.
Traffic diversions are in place.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the crash.
