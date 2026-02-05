Person dead after bus crash in Dublin city centre

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One person has died and three others have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into pedestrians in Dublin’s city centre.

The crash, at the junction of Talbot Street and Marlborough Street, was reported shortly after 12.30pm on Thursday.

A tent has been erected around the crash site and a garda cordon has been put in place.

A double-decker Bus Eireann vehicle was seen with its front window smashed.

Irish Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan told the Dail parliament: “I regret to say that there has been a fatality there and three others have been taken to hospital.

“Obviously our thoughts are with the family of the person who has been fatally injured, and indeed the people who are in hospital. We wish them well.”

open image in gallery The Dublin Fire Brigade at the scene ( Brian Lawless/PA Wire )

Dublin Fire Brigade said it “received reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus and pedestrians”.

It said: “In total, over 20 firefighter/paramedics and advanced paramedics responded on four engines, two emergency tenders with heavy rescue tools and an advanced paramedic response car.

“Two district officers also responded to the incident along with four ambulances and a rapid response vehicle from the National Ambulance Service.”

Luas Green Line services were suspended between Parnell Street and St Stephen’s Green because of the incident.

open image in gallery The front window of the double-decker bus was smashed ( Brian Lawless/PA Wire )

The Dublin Fire Brigade said: “The Luas has shut down power in the area and the ESB along with public lighting have been requested to the scene.

“As of 1.25pm, we have scaled our response back to two fire engines, one emergency tender and one district officer.

“We are asking the public to please avoid Marlborough Street, North Earl Street, Talbot Street and surrounding areas.”

Bus Eireann confirmed one of its vehicles was involved in the incident.

It was not in service at the time.

“Emergency services and Bus Eireann personnel attended the scene. Bus Eireann is offering its full support to the relevant authorities and will provide any additional assistance required.”