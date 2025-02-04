Watch live: Trump's tariff threats debated by EU ministers as global trade war kicks off
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as European Union ministers meet in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday (4 February) to discuss Donald Trump's threat of US tariffs on EU exports.
In comments overnight on Monday, the US president suggested he is poised to expand his tariff regime to the UK and the EU, but added that he thinks a deal can be done with Britain.
Mr Trump agreed to suspend his aggressive tariff hike against Mexico and Canada by one month after speaking with his counterparts in both nations, but threatened Chinese tariffs went ahead at 12.01amET on Tuesday.
In response to the 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports, China announced a package of tariffs on a range of American products.
Sir Keir Starmer downplayed Mr Trump's threats to impose tariffs on the EU and UK, which caused EU and US stock markets to tumble on Monday.
"It’s early days and I think what’s really important is open and strong trading relations,” Sir Keir said during a press conference with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.
“That’s been the basis of my discussions with President Trump and I know that intense US-EU discussions are planned.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments