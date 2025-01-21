Donald Trump seems to confuse Spain with South Africa: ‘You’ll figure it out’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Donald Trump has left some in Spain confused after seeming to get the S in the acronym ‘Brics’ confused.

On his first day, the president said Spain is a member of the Brics bloc of developing economies, causing some head-scratching and jitters over possible tariffs in Madrid.

Spain is not in Brics. It is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Mr Trump erroneously said Spain was in Brics when a journalist asked him about Nato countries like Spain which do not meet the Nato minimum of spending 2% of economic output on defence. Spain ranked last in the 32-nation military alliance, estimated to spend 1.28% on defence last year.

Mr Trump started his answer by saying “Spain is very low,” referring to its defence expenditures, but quickly veered into speaking about Brics.

“They’re a Brics nation, Spain. Do you know what a Brics nation is? You’ll figure it out,” he told the reporter from the presidential desk in the Oval Office.

It is a member of Nato, along with the US, and of the European Union.

Mr Trump repeated his threat to put costly tariffs on Brics, saying “we are going to put at least a 100% tariff on the business they do with the United States,” part of his economic plans that would overturn decades of free trade consensus.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy shake hands during a joint news conference at White House in 2017 ( Getty )

Spanish education minister Pilar Alegria, who acts as a spokeswoman for the government, said she was not sure why Mr Trump made the comment.

“I don’t know if the affirmation made by president Trump was the result of a mix-up or not, but I can confirm that Spain is not in Brics,” Ms Alegria told reporters on Tuesday.

Spain is one of eight countries that failed to meet Nato’s 2% spending target last year. Mr Trump has said he wants Nato members to reach 5% spending on defence.

Spain is not the only foreign country left confused by Trump’s first day. During a speech the President vexed New Zealanders after he claimed that America split the atom – a feat achieved by Sir Ernest Rutherford from Nelson in New Zealand.

Mr Trump was highlighting America’s achievements during his swearing-in ceremony for his second term in the White House when he gave credit to the US for the historic achievement by the revered physicist.

Mr Trump was called out on social media by Nick Smith, the mayor of the city of Nelson near where the physicist grew up, who said he was surprised by the US president making such a claim.

“I was a bit surprised by new president Donald Trump in his inauguration speech about US greatness claiming today Americans split the atom when that honour belongs to Nelson’s most famous and favourite son Sir Ernest Rutherford,” Mr Smith said.