Donald Trump Jr accused of illegally hunting rare duck near Venice

Donald Trump Jr allegedly broke Italian and European Union environmental protection laws when he hunted ducks near Venice in December, according to two Italian Green party lawmakers.

Two separate parliamentary questions have been filed urging regional and national authorities to take action against the alleged offence.

The questions were filed by Andrea Zanoni, a member of the Veneto regional assembly, and Luana Zanella, a national parliamentarian.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Zanoni claimed he had seen footage of Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, hunting in a "Natura 2000" EU conservation zone in the Venice lagoon, standing near a dead ruddy shelduck, a protected species.

"The video shows Trump Jr. with a ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea) in the foreground, a duck that is very rare in all of Europe and protected by the EU Birds Directive and by the Italian law on the protection of wild fauna ... The killing or holding of this animal is punishable by law," Zanoni said.

open image in gallery Donald Trump Jr was reportedly in Venice in December ( REUTERS )

Hunting in Italy is legal, but strictly regulated.

In the nearly 6-minute video Zanoni referred to, Trump Jr can be seen on a duck hunting trip in marshlands near Venice promoted by Field Ethos, an outdoors activities brand he co-founded.

"Lots of wigeon, teal (ducks)," he says in the video, describing his hunting spoils. He then says he also caught "a rather uncommon duck for the area, not even sure what it is in English", before concluding: "incredible shoot".

Reuters reached out to Field Ethos for a comment, via its website, and to Trump Jr via social media and by email to the Trump Organization, where Trump Jr serves as executive vice president. There were no immediate responses.

A voiceover in the Field Ethos video says the expedition took place on private land, and that hunting there occurs no more than once a week and that precautions are taken to respect the local environment.

That video was not dated, although a shorter version was posted on YouTube by Field Ethos on 31 December, 2024. Italian media reported Trump Jr was in Venice in December with his girlfriend.

Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin was quoted as saying by ANSA news agency that he was waiting for a report about the alleged incident after being made aware of it from press reports.