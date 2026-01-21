Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Watch live: Trump addresses Davos amid Greenland tensions with allies

Watch live as Donald Trump delivers a major speech at Davos in his latest attack on Washington’s allies in Europe amid his continued threats over Greenland.

The US president has claimed that “no nation can secure Greenland other than US” and called Denmark “ungrateful”, adding that America was “stupid” to have given the territory back after the Second World War.

“We need it for strategic national security and international security. This enormous unsecure island is part of America.”

It comes as NATO leaders raced to prevent a diplomatic crisis over the future of the territory from escalating.

The Republican has repeatedly threatened to seize Greenland, which belongs to NATO-member Denmark, using force, threatening the integrity of the alliance.

“You’ll find out” was Trump’s three-word answer when asked how far he would go to gain the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

