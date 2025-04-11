The Latest: Global tariff battle escalates as China retaliates with 125% tariffs on US goods

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China announced Friday that it will raise tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125% — the latest salvo in an escalating trade war between the world’s two largest economies that has rattled markets and raised fears of a global slowdown.

While U.S. President Donald Trump paused import taxes this week for other countries, he raised tariffs on China and they now total 145%. China has denounced the policy as “economic bullying” and promised countermeasures. The new tariffs begin on Saturday.

Here's the latest:

Senate confirms Trump nominee Caine for chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff in overnight vote

Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine was confirmed on Friday, almost two months after Trump fired Caine’s predecessor.

Trump nominated Caine to become the top U.S. military officer in February after abruptly firing Gen. CQ Brown Jr., the second Black general to serve as chairman, as part of his Republican administration’s campaign to rid the military of leaders who support diversity and equity in the ranks.

The Senate confirmed Caine 60-25 in an overnight vote before heading home for a two-week recess.

Caine is a decorated F-16 combat pilot who served in leadership in multiple special operations commands, in some of the Pentagon’s most classified programs, and in the CIA.

But he does not meet prerequisites for the job set out in a 1986 law, such as being a combatant commander or service chief.

▶ Read more about Caine’s confirmation and background

Trump administration to refer Maine to DOJ over transgender participation in sports

The deadline arrived Friday for Maine officials to reach a resolution with the U.S. Education Department over a finding that the state violated antidiscrimination laws by allowing transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports.

The Education Department said in March that an investigation concluded the Maine Department of Education violated the federal Title IX law by allowing transgender girls to participate on girls’ teams. The investigation followed a public disagreement between Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills and Trump at a February meeting of governors.

The U.S. Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights issued a final warning on March 31 telling the state it needed to comply with the law within 10 business days or face enforcement from the U.S. Justice Department. That deadline arrived Friday.

Maine officials have not responded to requests for comment on the investigation.

US wholesale inflation fell last month as price pressures eased, but trade war clouds outlook

The Labor Department said on Friday that its producer price index, which tracks inflation before it hits consumers, fell 0.4% from February.

Compared with a year earlier, producer prices rose 2.7% — down from a 3.2% year-over-year gain in February and much lower than the 3.3% economists had forecast.

The report comes a day after the Labor Department delivered good news on inflation at the consumer level.

Its consumer price index rose just 2.4% last month from March 2024, the smallest year-over-year gain since September. Core consumer prices posted the smallest year-over-year increase in nearly four years.

The inflation outlook is muddied by Trump’s trade wars. He’s imposing a 145% tax — a tariff — on Chinese imports and is hitting most of the rest of the world’s imports with a 10% levy that might increase after 90 days.

The trade barriers are widely expected to raise prices as importers attempt to pass along their higher costs.

Space Force Base commander in Greenland fired after Vance visit

In a statement late Thursday, the U.S. Space Force said Col. Susan Meyers, who served as commander of Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, was removed due to “loss of confidence in her ability to lead.”

In a rare follow-up statement, the Space Force said, “Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties.”

Military.com reported that Meyers sent a base-wide email following Vice President JD Vance’s March visit, defending the base’s relationship with Denmark and Greenland. The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the contents of that email.

“Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a separate statement posted to the social platform X.

States sue over Trump administration’s sudden halt of pandemic relief aid for schools

Public officials in 16 states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration on Thursday to restore access to pandemic relief aid for schools, saying the Education Department’s abrupt halt of hundreds of millions of dollars of promised funding will force cuts to vital services.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan by a coalition of 16 Democratic attorneys general, led by New York’s Letitia James, plus Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, also a Democrat. It claims the administration’s refusal to release the aid violates federal law because it reversed a prior decision to allow states to access the money through March 2026.

States were notified late last month that the Education Department would not honor deadline extensions granted by the Biden administration to spend the remainder of COVID relief aid approved by Congress to help schools and students recover from the lasting impacts of the pandemic. Schools were supposed to spend the last of the relief by January but many sought, and were granted, more time.

▶ Read more about the lawsuit

Trump will undergo his annual physical Friday after years of reluctance

Trump is undergoing his annual physical on Friday, potentially giving the public its first details in years about the health of a man who in January became the oldest in U.S. history to be sworn in as president.

Despite long questioning predecessor Joe Biden’s physical and mental capacity, Trump has routinely kept basic facts about his own health shrouded in secrecy — shying away from traditional presidential transparency on medical issues.

If history is any indication, his latest physical is likely to produce a flattering report that’s scarce on details. It will be conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will be the first public information on Trump’s health since an assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July.

Rather than release medical records at that time, Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson — a staunch supporter who served as his White House physician and once joked in the White House briefing room that Trump could live to be 200 if he had a healthier diet — wrote a memo describing a gunshot wound to Trump’s right ear.

▶ Read more about Trump’s upcoming annual physical

Where things stand for Trump in global tariff battle

In the aftermath of this week’s tariff whiplash, Trump is deciding exactly what he wants out of trade talks with as many as 75 nations in the coming weeks.

Trump is also figuring out next steps with China. He upped his tariffs on Chinese goods to 145% after China placed retaliatory taxes of 84% on imports from the U.S. While his 90-day pause on other tariffs caused the stock market to rally on Wednesday, countries still face a baseline 10% import tax instead of the higher rates announced on April 2.

Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” on Thursday that the administration already has “offers on the table from more than 15 countries.”

Hassett said the next step will be determining exactly what Trump wants out of the negotiations.

▶ Read more about where Trump’s tariffs showdown stands

