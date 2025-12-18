Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former anaesthetist in France has been jailed for life after poisoning 30 patients, including 12 who died.

Frédéric Péchier was found guilty of contaminating infusion bags with substances that caused cardiac arrest or haemorrhaging, by a court in the city of Besançon.

His youngest victims included a four-year-old child who survived after two cardiac arrests following routine tonsil surgery, while his oldest victim was aged 89.

The medical professional, once seen by colleagues as a “star anesthetist”, was first investigated in 2018 on suspicion of poisoning patients at two clinics in Besançon between 2008 and 2017.

He was sentenced to at least 22 years in jail and has 10 days to launch an appeal that could relaunch the case within the next year.

State prosecutors called him “one of the biggest criminals in the history of the French legal system”.

Sandra Simard, 36, is said to have been his first known victim after she experienced a sudden cardiac arrest in the middle of spine surgery. Péchier intervened to save her life but Simard later went into a coma. Tests on her infusion bags showed 100 times the expected concentrations of potassium, raising the alarm.

During his trial, which lasted over three months, Péchier acknowledged patients may have been poisoned but denied involvement.

open image in gallery ‘One of the biggest criminals in the history of the French legal system’ ( AFP/Getty )

Péchier has persistently denied any wrongdoing: “I have said it before and I'll say it again: I am not a poisoner... I have always upheld the Hippocratic oath.”

Prosecutors called him “Doctor Death”, saying: “You are Doctor Death, a poisoner, a murderer. You bring shame on all doctors. You have turned this clinic into a graveyard.”

State prosecutor Christine de Curraize called him a “serial killer” and “highly twisted”.

The father of the four-year-old victim, who is now aged 14, said: “What happened to us is a nightmare. We trusted medicine and we feel betrayed.”