Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A DHL cargo plane has crashed into a house near Lithuania’s capital, killing at least one person.

Lithuania’s police chief said the plane – a Boeing 737-400 – crashed shortly before landing at Vilnius airport early on Monday morning.

“It fell a few kilometers before the airport, it just skidded for a few hundred meters, its debris somewhat caught a residential house,” said police commissioner-general, Renatas Požėla.

“Residential infrastructure around the house was on fire, and the house was slightly damaged, but we managed to evacuate people.”

Two people were taken to the hospital after the crash, and one was later pronounced dead, Lithuanian’s public broadcaster LRT reported, quoting an emergency official.

All of the people in the house survived, a spokesperson for the governmental National Crisis Management Centre said, adding that there was nothing to suggest an explosion preceded the crash.

“At the moment we don’t have any data that there was an explosion”, he said.

Twelve people had been evacuated from the house hit by the plane, police said.

Lithuanian Emergency Ministry employees work close to the scene of the crash ( AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis )

Firefighters were seen pouring water onto a smoking building some 1.3 kilometres north of the airport runway. A large police and ambulance presence was seen nearby and several nearby major streets were cordoned off.

The Lithuanian airport authority identified the aircraft as a DHL cargo plane arriving from Leipzig, Germany. Flight-tracking data from FlightRadar24 showed the aircraft made a turn to the north of the airport, lining up for landing, before crashing a little more than 1.5km short of the runway.

Authorities did not immediately offer a cause for the crash, which happened just before 5.30am local time. Weather at the airport was around freezing temperature, with clouds before sunrise and winds around 18mph.

DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, did not immediately return a call for comment. The DHL aircraft was operated by Swiftair, a Madrid-based contractor. The carrier could not be immediately reached.

The Boeing 737 was 31 years old, which is considered by experts to be an older airframe, which is not unusual for cargo flights.

The crash comes as Germany investigates several fires caused by incendiary devices hidden inside parcels at a warehouse in Leipzig earlier this year, the country’s prosecutor general said in October.

British counter-terrorism police have also said they are investigating possible Russian involvement in an incident in Birmingham where a package caught fire at a DHL warehouse, and are liaising with other European law enforcement agencies to see if there was a connection with similar incidents elsewhere.

In the months after the fires, intelligence agency chiefs, including the heads of MI6 and MI5, warned that their Russian counterparts were carrying out a range of attacks in Europe, including arson and sabotage.

Additional reporting by AP