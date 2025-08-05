Zoo urges people to donate their unwanted pets to feed their predators
The Aalborg Zoo has asked for donations of healthy and live chickens, rabbits, and guinea pigs to feed its predators, such as the Eurasian lynx
A zoo in Denmark has appealed to the public to donate their small pets as food for its predators.
The Aalborg Zoo has asked for donations of healthy and live chickens, rabbits, and guinea pigs to feed its predators, such as the Eurasian lynx.
In a post on social media, the zoo said it is trying to mimic the natural food chain of the animals housed there “for the sake of both animal welfare and professional integrity”.
It also offered assurances that the donated pets will be “gently euthanised” by trained staff.
The zoo in northern Denmark explained that “if you have a healthy animal that needs to be given away for various reasons, feel free to donate it to us.”
After being euthanised, the animals will be used as fodder, the zoo said.
“That way, nothing goes to waste — and we ensure natural behaviour, nutrition and well-being of our predators,” the Aalborg Zoo said.
The online call for pet donations is accompanied by a picture of a wildcat baring its teeth with its mouth wide open and a link to the zoo's website, noting the facility is also interested in receiving horses.
The social media post has had mixed reactions, with one describing the scheme as “deeply perverse and degrading” and a “sick invention”.
Another user said she had taken her horse to the zoo to be euthanised a few years ago. She described the experience as “peaceful” for her horse. “The sweet staff took care of it in the nicest way, and they were grateful for the donation,” she added.
Owners who donate their horse are also eligible for a potential tax break, the zoo’s website says.
The zoo always keeps other predators such as lions and tigers, according to its website.
The small animals can be donated on weekdays from 10am to 1pm, with no more than four at a time without an appointment. The zoo says it can arrange a pick-up and delivery service for those willing to donate more than four.
Any horse donated to the zoo must have a horse passport, its website said, and this donation comes with the opportunity for a tax deduction on the horse’s value, which is calculated based on its weight.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments