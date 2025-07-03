Ukraine's president arrives in Denmark for talks with key European backers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark on Thursday as the Nordic country launched its European Union presidency, the Danish prime minister’s office said.

Zelenskyy flew into the western city of Aarhus. A Ukrainian flag flew from the aircraft cockpit as it parked. He was due to hold talks with Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, both staunch backers of Ukraine.

His trip comes after the Trump administration decided to halt some arms shipments promised to help Kyiv fight off Russia’s invasion.

“Ukraine belongs in the EU. It is in the interest of both Denmark and Europe. Therefore, the Danish Presidency will do everything we can to help Ukraine on its path towards EU membership,” Frederiksen said in a statement.

Her government has invested in Ukraine’s defense industry — which can produce arms and ammunition more quickly and cheaply than elsewhere in Europe — and has invited Ukrainian companies to set up shop on safer ground in Denmark.

Ukraine’s EU membership path is being blocked by Hungary. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán insists that Ukraine should remain a buffer zone between Russia and NATO countries.

During his visit to Denmark, Zelenskyy is also expected to discuss cooperation in the defense industry and new sanctions against Russia. He is also likely to have an audience with King Frederik X of Denmark.