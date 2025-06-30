Denmark’s army extends compulsory enlistment to women for the first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Denmark is set to make military service compulsory for women for the first time, marking a significant shift in the Scandinavian nation's defence policy. The move aims to boost the number of young people in the armed forces, extending a requirement previously only applicable to men.

The change means that while both men and women can still volunteer for service, any remaining places will be filled through a gender-neutral draft lottery. Until now, women could only join the Danish armed forces on a voluntary basis.

The policy comes as 20-year-old Katrine, a female soldier, recently completed her final military exercises near the Danish army’s barracks in Hovelte, 25 kilometres north of Copenhagen. After nearly four months of intensive training, Katrine and her unit, with camouflage paint smeared across their faces, were seen scanning the horizon for threats across dense woodland. Katrine and other female soldiers, who spoke to The Associated Press on June 11 on condition of anonymity due to operational security, had volunteered for service earlier this year.

“In the situation the world is in now, it’s needed,” Katrine said. “I think it’s only fair and right that women participate equally with men.”

Under new rules passed by Denmark’s parliament earlier in June, Danish women who turn 18 after Tuesday will be entered into the lottery system, on equal footing with their male compatriots. The change comes against a backdrop of Russian aggression and growing military investment across NATO countries.

open image in gallery 20-year-old conscript Katrine, right, speaks with another female conscript during final exercises at a training area close to Royal Danish Army’s barracks in Hovelte, 25 kilometres north of Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/James Brooks)

Even from the relative safety of Denmark, Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine casts its shadow. Lessons from the Ukrainian battlefields have even filtered down into their training.

“That makes it very real,” Katrine said.

Denmark's gender-parity reforms were originally outlined in 2024 as part of a major defense agreement. The program was originally expected to be implemented by early 2027, but has been brought forward to summer 2025.

Col. Kenneth Strøm, head of the conscription program, told AP the move is based on “the current security situation.”

“They could take part in NATO collective deterrence,” Strøm added. “Raising the number of conscripts, that would simply lead to more combat power.”

Denmark, a nation of 6 million people, has about 9,000 professional troops. The new arrangement is expected to bring up to 6,500 annual conscripts by 2033, up from 4,700 last year.

Under Danish law, all physically fit men over age 18 are called up for military service. But because there are usually enough volunteers, there’s a lottery system so not all young men serve. Women, by contrast, could only volunteer previously, making up roughly a quarter of 2024’s cohort.

“Some will probably be very disappointed being chosen to go into the military,” Anne Sofie, part of Katrine’s cohort of volunteers, said of the new female conscripts. “Some will probably be surprised and like it a lot more than they think they would.”

The duration of service is also being extended from four to 11 months. Conscripts will first spend five months in basic training, followed by six months of operational service, plus additional lessons.

open image in gallery Young conscripts sit waiting in the grass during final exercises at a training area close to Royal Danish Army’s barracks in Hovelte, 25 kilometres north of Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/James Brooks)

The move is part of a broader military buildup by the Nordic nation.

In February, Denmark’s government announced plans to bolster its military by setting up a $7 billion fund that it said would raise the country’s defense spending to more than 3% of gross domestic product this year. Parts of the conscript program are being financed by the so-called Acceleration Fund.

“We see a sharpened security situation in Europe. We have the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. We have focus on the Baltic countries, where Denmark is contributing a lot of soldiers. So, I think it’s a general effort to strengthen the Danish defense,” said researcher Rikke Haugegaard from the Royal Danish Defense College.

But Haugegaard notes there are many challenges, from ill-fitting equipment and a lack of additional barracks, to potential cases of sexual harassment.

“For the next year or two, we will be building a lot of new buildings to accommodate all these people. So, it will be a gradual process,” she added.

In 2017, neighboring Sweden instituted a military draft for both men and women after its government spoke of a deteriorating security environment in Europe. Norway introduced its own law applying military conscription to both sexes in 2013.