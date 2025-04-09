Toddler dies after choking on grape week before his third birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A two-year-old boy has died after choking on a grape in France, according to local reports.

The boy, who was due to celebrate his third birthday on April 15, passed away on Monday evening after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest while suffocating on the grape in Suresnes (Hauts-de-Seine), the Nanterre prosecutor's office told French media.

His parents called the emergency services to report that their child had swallowed a grape - but when they arrived, they found the boy in cardiorespiratory arrest.

Attempts to resuscitate the boy by emergency services lasted more than an hour, before he died at around 9.30pm in his parents’ home.

Authorities have now opened an investigation into the cause of death and ordered an autopsy, Marion Chalaux, deputy prosecutor in charge of the general secretariat of Nanterre’s public prosecutor's office, told Le Figaro. An autopsy is due to take place in due course.

According to Le Parisien, a little boy died in March after swallowing a piece of banana in a nursery in Plessis-Robinson. Earlier in March, a girl, just two years old, choked on a piece of meat while with her childminder in Élancourt (Yvelines).

In February, a 10-year-old boy in Malaysia died after choking on an eyeball-shaped gummy, his family said. Mohamad Fahmi Hafiz, a fourth grader, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a local hospital after he collapsed at his school in Penang state on the northwest coast of peninsular Malaysia.

His aunt, Siti Farhani Mohamad Fikri, said in a Facebook post that her nephew had purchased the candy from a shop near the school and choked on it shortly after consuming it, The Straits Times reported.