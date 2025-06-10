Two men jailed for life after car-bomb assassination of Maltese journalist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men have been sentenced to life in prison by a Maltese judge for providing the bomb used in the 2017 assassination of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

The murder of Caruana Galizia sent shockwaves through Malta and ignited outrage across Europe, eventually leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in 2019.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were found guilty on Friday, with jurors reaching an 8-1 verdict. After a trial that lasted more than six weeks , the court concluded that they supplied the explosive material in exchange for money. The two defendants had pleaded not guilty.

Their sentence was handed down on Tuesday, following submissions from lawyers regarding their punishment.

Caruana Galizia was killed on October 17, 2017, when a bomb placed under the driver's seat of her car blew up as she was driving away from her home.

Another two men, brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, are serving 40-year jail terms after admitting to having set off the bomb. A third man, Vince Muscat, who also admitted his role in the murder, is serving 15 years after turning state's evidence and testifying against the Degiorgios, and also against Agius and Vella.

He described meetings in a coffee shop to plan the murder and how the military-grade bomb was procured, carried in a children’s shoe box and placed in Caruana Galizia’s car. It was set off by remote control from a yacht.

The alleged murder mastermind, one of Malta's leading businessmen, is awaiting trial and a court has banned media references to him so as not to influence potential jurors.