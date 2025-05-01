Hundreds of dachshunds descend upon park for record attempt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of dachshunds and their owners descended upon Budapest City Park, vying for a national record in a mass dog walk dedicated to the stubby-legged breed.

Under the watchful eye of the Hungarian Records Association on Thursday, the long procession of pups and people wound its way through the park in the spring sunshine.

The event aimed to establish a new record for the largest single-breed dog walk in Hungary. István Sebestyén, registrar and president of the Hungarian Records Association, acknowledged the challenge of accurately counting the number of participants.

"We don’t usually take dachshunds on walks in droves, so this experiment has to correspond to our system of rules," he explained.

Dachshunds, originally bred in Germany, remain a beloved breed in Hungary, known for their short legs and muscular build.

The cheerful gathering in Budapest City Park served as a testament to the breed's enduring popularity.

open image in gallery Dachshunds and their owners take part in an attempt to set Hungary’s record for the largest dog walk of a single breed, at Budapest City Park, Budapest ( The Associated Press )

Also known as “wiener dogs” or “sausage dogs” for their long, low-slung bodies, they were initially bred for hunting badgers and other burrowing creatures. But their loyal, curious and playful nature has also made them popular as family pets.

In Munich, Germany in 1972, a rainbow-colored dachshund named Waldi became the first official mascot in the history of the Olympic Summer Games.

Last September, the German city of Regensburg set the current world record for the largest dachshund dog walk as hundreds of the breed paraded through the medieval town centre.

While some counts from Regensburg put the number of dogs at 1,175, Guinness World Records could only confirm 897.

On Thursday, Lili Horváth and her 1-year-old dachshund Zabos participated in the walk in Budapest. She said her furry friend "has very deeply human qualities and is very loyal, he’s really a love bomb.”

Valeria Fábián, who was walking her dachshund Zsebi, saw it differently.

open image in gallery While some counts from Regensburg put the number of dogs at 1,175, Guinness World Records could only confirm 897. ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Few people are capable of giving this kind of selflessness, because people don’t have as much love and self-sacrifice as a dog can give a human,” she said.

By the end of the record-seeking walk, the Hungarian Records Association determined that 500 dachshunds had been present — enough to set a Hungarian record, but still short of the Guinness mark set in Regensburg.

Organisers, undeterred, vowed to try again next year — giving them plenty of time to muster more mutts for another shot at the title.