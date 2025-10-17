Czech fishermen gather to catch fish destined for traditional Christmas meal
Thousands gathered on Friday along the banks of the Czechia’s largest pond, Rozmberk, to witness a centuries-old tradition: the annual carp harvest.
Fishermen, in dark green waterproofs, waded into the frigid waters, meticulously scooping carp into nets – a catch destined for Christmas dinner tables nationwide.
For many Czech families, carp is not just a delicacy but an indispensable centrepiece of their festive celebrations.
An estimated 100 metric tonnes of fish were expected, with carp typically making up 90 per cent of the haul, alongside pike, catfish, and other varieties.
These freshly caught fish are then sold at bustling street markets before the holiday, destined for traditional fish soup or fried in breadcrumbs on Christmas Eve.
Spanning 647 hectares, Rozmberk Pond is a crucial part of an extensive network of some 500 interconnected ponds and canals, a system completed in the southern Czech Republic during the 16th century.
The waterways ensure adequate living conditions for the fish, while the interconnected network have proven to be a reliable protection against flooding.
Carp is derided in some parts of the world but Czechs adore the fish: it is said to bring good fortune — but only if you keep some of their scales in your wallet.