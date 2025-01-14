Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A police office ron a tourist island in Greece failed to arrest a motorist found driving drunk and without a licence who later was involved in a crash that killed a 22-year-old.

Greece‘s minister in charge of police said that “all necessary sanctions” will be brought against the officers on the island of Crete.

The crash killed resident Panagiotis Karatzis in the town of Chania early on Saturday and led to an outcry in Greece over the perceived impunity of some.

Crete is notorious for road traffic accidents in Greece, a country ranking among the worst in the European Union for traffic deaths.

Local media have reported the suspect, who has not been publicly named in accordance with Greek law, was a well-known local businessman.

“It is clear that the law was not implemented,” citizens’ protection minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said in an interview on Greece‘s Skai television channel.

“There are various perceptions, habits, that exist at times in various local societies, in various services - and I say this not to excuse anyone, this is inexcusable, I say that clearly,” Mr Chrisochoidis said.

The minister added that “all necessary sanctions will be imposed on the police officers once things are examined through the administrative procedures and the procedures of the justice system”.

The driver was stopped by traffic police late on Friday and underwent an alcohol test, which he failed, a police statement said.

It added that he was driving without a licence as it had been confiscated for an earlier drunk driving offence.

Despite being significantly over the alcohol limit and driving without a licence, the man was not detained as required by law but was issued a fine.

Police handed the keys of his SUV to his passenger, who was found to be sober.

However, the driver later took back the keys and collided with a car driven by Mr Karatzis.

Crete is notorious for road traffic accidents in Greece, a country ranking among the worst in the European Union for traffic deaths.

“Panagiotis won’t be the last victim,” Mr Karatzis’ father, Antonis, told local media before his son’s funeral on Sunday.

“Because the mentality hasn’t changed, and it will never change.”