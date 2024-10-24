Two British tourists found dead in hotel rooms in Crete resort town

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Two British tourists have been found dead in their rooms at separate hotels in the same resort town in Crete, local media has reported.

A woman, aged 71, was discovered dead in her hotel room in Hersonissos on Wednesday, with her son reportedly raising the alarm.

Staff contacted emergency services who rushed to the hotel, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

On the same day, a man, 58, was found unresponsive in his room at a different hotel in the town. He was taken to hospital via an ambulance by was also declared dead.

According to Greek media, their deaths are being treated as unrelated.

Cretapost, the island’s news outlet, said that initial pathology reports have pointed towards both having health issues.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told The Sun: “We are aware of the deaths of two British nationals in Crete and are in contact with the local authorities.”

It comes after a 67-year-old British photographer collapsed and died while hiking to a beauty spot on the Greek island.

He was found in the Vouraikos gorge in Kalavryta after his friends contacted emergency services on 11 October.

