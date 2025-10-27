Will you be able to attend a rave at Rome’s Colosseum? Its director reveals all

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rome's newly appointed Colosseum director has moved swiftly to dispel rumours that the ancient landmark is set to host electronic dance music parties.

Simone Quilici, who recently took the helm of the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum, found himself setting the record straight after an interview about bringing concerts to the nearly 2,000-year-old amphitheatre was widely misinterpreted.

Social media quickly amplified the initial report, with numerous accounts proclaiming "massive raves" were imminent, often accompanied by AI-generated images depicting vibrant light shows emanating from the historic arena.

This swift online reaction, Quilici told The Associated Press, led to complaints from both archaeologists and ordinary Romans, who expressed dismay at the perceived desecration of their cherished cultural heritage.

open image in gallery Simone Quilici, newly appointed director of the Colosseum archaeological park ( AP )

Even electronic music fans expressed concern online about the damage a whomping bass beat would inflict on an ancient structure that continues yielding new wonders, like the emperor’s secret passage that opens on Oct. 27.

Concerts must respect the Colosseum as a “sacred space,” Quilici said, as it is integral to Roman identity and has become imbued with religious significance. Today, it is the site of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Easter, traditionally presided over by the pope.

“The music must be carefully controlled. I mentioned certain artists — not by accident — who haven’t been ‘rock’ for some time, who play calm music and attract a calm audience, because the important thing is that it’s not a wild crowd,” Quilici, 55, said Friday in his first interview with foreign media since taking over on Oct. 20. “I joked about rock in moderation — that’s what I meant, a more subdued kind of music. But it was reported the opposite of what I said.”

Doors will open for Sting and gladiators

Concerts could be acoustic or jazz, he said, offering Sting as an example. The amphitheater could host poetry readings, dance performances and theater productions once the existing small platform is expanded. Also in the plans: historical reenactments of gladiatorial battles rooted in academic research.

“There are people who are extremely knowledgeable about daily life in past eras, with a remarkable level of scientific accuracy. So these activities are very welcome within the Colosseum park,” Quilici said. He stressed such presentations would be the antithesis of the shabbily costumed centurions who besiege the Colosseum by night, posing for photos with tourists and then harassing them for payment.

The Colosseum's first concerts and performances will take place in no less than two years, he added.

Only a handful of concerts have taken place within the Colosseum over the years, including Ray Charles in 2002, Paul McCartney in 2003 and Andrea Bocelli in 2009. All were billed as special events and audience numbers were severely restricted.

“Unfortunately, as everyone knows, tourism is a commercial activity — an industry that does not always connect with culture,” he said on the Colosseum’s uppermost balcony. “Bringing cultural activities into the mix would enrich this place, making it not only a site to visit, but also a place where one can experience and enjoy artistic events.”

Looking beyond the Colosseum

Peering down into the arena’s ruins from high above, the bustle of tourists brings to mind the cross-section of an anthill. The Colosseum had almost 9 million visitors last year, up from 7 million the year before, according to data provided by the park.

Even in October, well outside the high tourist season of summer, the place was packed.

That’s partly due to the Vatican’s Jubilee year, held once every quarter-century, which continues to draw large tour groups of pilgrims. It’s also because the Colosseum is one of just two must-see spots for short-staying tourists, along with Vatican City, and “already is at maximum capacity,” Quilici said.

Therein lies the other great ambition for his tenure: inducing tourists to go elsewhere.

open image in gallery There was outcry when it was suggested the site might host concerts - but director Simone Quilici has qualified his remarks ( AP )

The park he oversees includes not just the Colosseum, but also other sites directly adjacent like the Roman Forum, which was the heart of the ancient city’s society, and Palatine Hill, where Rome was founded and the emperor’s palace is located.

Tickets lasting 24 hours include all three destinations. Still, one-third of buyers visit only the Colosseum, according to park data. If Rome's an open-air museum, as is often said, that’s like catching a glimpse of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” through the crowd at the Louvre, then leaving without even looking at the other masterpieces in the room.

“Last year, tourists in Rome didn’t stay just two and a half days; their visits increased to four days. So there’s also the opportunity to use the Colosseum as a starting point for exploring less-visited places,” he said.

‘A courageous choice’

Likewise, relatively few visitors go to the nearby Circus Maximus, the sprawling grounds of Rome’s high-adrenaline chariot races, depicted in the 1959 film “Ben-Hur.” The Appian Way, known as “the queen of roads,” goes even more overlooked, despite becoming a UNESCO world heritage site last year. Its giant paving stones provide passage into a golden countryside that evokes long-gone centuries and provides welcome respite from Rome’s tourist-thronged center.

Both the Circus Maximus and the Appian Park, which Quilici administered before the Colosseum, are free to visit.

All these sites and more are near to one another, though somewhat disjointed – archaeological islands mostly separated by busy roads. Quilici hopes to create new access points to his park as well as connections with others to better manage the crowds and establish one consolidated area for exploration and discovery.

“It’s a collective effort, one that requires cooperation from all the different administrations,” he said. “However, it’s more a matter of management than of infrastructure costs. Choices that sometimes can be simple decisions like limiting traffic — not necessarily involving major expenses, but rather a courageous choice to restore life to the heart of the city of Rome.”