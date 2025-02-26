Anger over ‘tasteless’ parade float linking Jesus to church sex abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A satirical parade float that links Jesus with the church abuse scandal has been criticised as “tasteless” by church leaders.

Germany's Catholic Church said the float, made for a street parade in the western city of Cologne, shows an altar boy in front of a confessional with an arm sticking out and an outstretched hand luring the boy inside.

On the side of the confessional, bold letters read “Jesus loves you.”

The Cologne archdiocese condemned the float as “tasteless.”

“The inscription on the confessional — ‘Jesus loves you’ — directly associates Jesus, the Son of God, with the abuse,” it wrote in a letter published Tuesday on its website.

“It is suggested that Jesus himself is sitting in the confessional and wants to pull the altar boy into it with a wave of his hand; at the very least, Jesus is being instrumentalised here,” the letter said.

open image in gallery Other floats included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hitting Vladimir Putin with a love hammer ( AP )

The floats for Cologne's annual Shrove Monday parade are famous for poking fun at the powerful and mockingly referring to controversies. But the church's reaction suggested that the city's carnival committee went too far this time.

“If one assumes that the Son of God is partly responsible for the terrible acts of abuse that have also and especially occurred in the Catholic Church, a line has been crossed that cannot be justified for any reason in the world,” the archdiocese's letter said.

open image in gallery Elon Musk on a see-saw with AfD leader Alice Weidel ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Several members of the centre-right Christian Democratic party, including a former Cologne mayor, also expressed anger over the float. In a letter they said the image, “which cannot be surpassed in terms of embarrassment and tastelessness, should not belittle the Cologne Shrove Monday procession and carnival as a whole,” German news agency dpa reported.

Cologne is a traditionally Catholic city, known for its iconic, double-domed cathedral. It was one of the most important European places of pilgrimage in the Middle Ages.

open image in gallery The Statue of Liberty being held on a leash by Donald Trump ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

However, many German Catholics, also in Cologne, have turned their backs on the church in recent years. Many say they felt betrayed by the scale of the sex abuse allegations and disappointed by what they describe as inadequate prosecution of perpetrators by the church.

In 2018, a church-commissioned report concluded that at least 3,677 people were abused by clergy in Germany between 1946 and 2014. More than half of the victims were 13 or younger, and nearly a third served as altar boys.

The head of the Cologne Carnival Committee, Christoph Kuckelhorn, rejected any criticism of the provocative float.

“It’s not the depiction of abuse that is tasteless and embarrassing, but rather the abuse itself and how it is dealt with,” Kuckelkorn told dpa, adding that carnival is all about satire and to make people think.