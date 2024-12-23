Watch live: Germany’s far-right AfD party protests after deadly Christmas market attack
Warning: This live feed may contain distressing scenes.
Watch live as Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party holds a rally in front of Magdeburg Cathedral, near the scene of a car-ramming attack that killed five people and injured scores.
Alice Weidel, AfD’s candidate for chancellor, will be among the speakers at the event.
It follows an earlier far-right rally in the city on Saturday, during which around 1,000 people congregated after misinformation about the motives of the suspected attacker spread online.
Police have arrested a 50-year-old Saudi doctor identified by local media as Taleb A, who had lived in Germany since 2006.
Law enforcement in Germany is facing criticisms over security and intelligence failure after the attack.
German interior minister Nancy Faeser and the heads of intelligence services are expected to answer questions at parliamentary committee hearings on 30 December.
Authorities have named a nine-year-old boy who was among five people killed, as thousands of pounds were raised for his grieving family.
In a heartbreaking social media post, the mother of André Gleißner paid tribute to her son, saying: “Let my little teddy bear fly around the world again. André didn’t do anything to anybody. He was only with us on earth for nine years. Why you? Just why.”
