Chef on Ibiza charged with assaulting customer who complained about food

Alleged victim needed surgery for blood clots in chest, police say

Jane Dalton
Thursday 24 October 2024 15:51
(AFP via Getty Images)

A chef on Ibiza has been charged with inflicting serious bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted a customer who had complained about his meal and sent it back.

Spanish police say the alleged victim was so badly hurt that he needed a chest operation.

The chef reacted angrily when the 72-year-old German customer said the dish was not what he had ordered and was poor quality, according to the Guardia Civil force.

The 37-year-old Spaniard rushed to the customer’s table, shouting aggressively, then allegedly shoved the customer with such force that he fell, hurting his back and neck.

The chef, whom officers did not identify, smashed a plate on the floor and continued to insult the man, the police statement added.

The alleged victim was initially diagnosed with light bruising, but a few days later his breathing became obstructed, and he required surgery at a hospital for two blood clots in his chest, officers said.

The police later arrested the chef of a popular restaurant on the Mediterranean island.

They did not say what type of food the chef had served.

