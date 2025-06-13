Pope confirms when millennial saint Carlo Acutis will be canonised

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV has announced that Carlo Acutis, the Catholic Church's first millennial-era saint, will be canonised on September 7.

The announcement was made during a consistory, a meeting of cardinals convened to set the dates for the canonisation of several new saints.

Acutis's canonisation was initially planned for April 27 but was postponed following the death of Pope Francis on April 21.

Acutis died at the age of 15 in 2006 in northern Italy after a brief battle with leukemia. He has gained immense popularity, particularly among young Catholics, who have been visiting his tomb in Assisi in large numbers.

Despite enjoying typical pastimes such as hiking, video games, and spending time with friends, Acutis also taught catechism in his local parish and engaged in outreach to the homeless.

He used his computer skills to create an online exhibit showcasing over 100 eucharistic miracles recognised by the Church throughout history.

open image in gallery Pope Francis recognised May 23, 2024, the second miracle needed for the canonisation of Italian Blessed Carlo Acutis, who died of leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15 ( CNS photo/courtesy Sainthood Cause of Carlo Acutis )

His tomb in Assisi has become a pilgrimage site, especially during the 2025 Holy Year underway. It features a glass coffin in which Acutis can be seen dressed in sneakers, jeans and a sweatshirt.

The outpouring of devotion has surprised even Assisi's bishop, the Rev. Domenico Sorrentino. He described the scene as a "volcano of grace erupting", noting the stark contrast to the relative obscurity of the Santuario della Spogliazione just two decades prior.

What was once a "forgotten" church next to his residence is now a vibrant center of pilgrimage, thanks to the inspiring story of Carlo.

Over the last year, more than a million pilgrims paid homage to the teen, Rev. Sorrentino said, drawn by “his smiling way of living our faith”.

In setting the September 7 date, Leo announced that Acutis would be canonised along with another Italian Catholic, Pier Giorgio Frassati, who also died young at age 24 after contracting polio.