The Canary Islands are still reeling from major flooding and heavy rains which turned streets into rivers and swept away cars.

Both popular holiday island Tenerife the Canary’s third-largest island Gran Canaria were hit. Yellow warnings were put in place for much of the Canary Islands on Monday morning and Gran Canaria was put on “significant risk” orange warning on Tuesday.

The flooding comes months after a powerful storm in Spain destroyed communities, including in Valencia and Malaga.

open image in gallery Cars were swept away by the flood waters ( REUTERS )

In November, torrential rains and flash flooding meant thousands of residents had to evacuate and travel was severely disrupted. More than 200 people died as a result.

Spains weather agency Aemet warned that widespread rainfall across the islands would last until Wednesday.

As of Wednesday 5 March, the UK’s Foreign Office has not issued any travel warnings on the heavy rain and flooding in the Canary Islands.

Gran Canaria

On Monday afternoon, southern, eastern and western areas of Gran Canaria were under an orange weather alert due to a storm cell.

More than 30 litres per square metre fell in less than an hour on Monday afternoon in the island, according to authorities.

Telde in the east of the island was hit hardest by rain, with water engulfing streets and houses, trapping residents and closing beaches.

Popular beaches La Garita, Hoya del Pozo, Playa del Hombre, El Barranquillo, Melenara, Salinetas and Eyes of Heron are affected by the restriction until further notice.

Gran Canaria Airport had both runways in operation and flight proceedings were running as planned after temporarily being closed on Tuesday.

By Wednesday morning, flights appeared to be running relatively smoothly.

open image in gallery Rainwater runs down the Ojos De Garza ravine in Telde ( REUTERS )

Tenerife

Tenerife island has also been hit, with some areas now left covered in snow after another dramatic shift in the weather.

Santa Cruz Carnival in the island’s capital suspended its performances on Monday afternoon due to weather warnings but evening performances went ahead as planned.

The TF-38 road in southern Tenerife was partially closed due to icy conditions. It has now been re-opened giving partial access to Teide National Park.

The eastern town of Guimar was also affected with around 80 people in a supermarket as their cars were trapped in a flooded underground car park, Canarian Weekly reported.