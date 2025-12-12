City’s mayor faces police charges for organising banned Pride protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hungarian police have formally proposed that prosecutors press charges against Budapest's liberal mayor Gergely Karacsony.

The recommendation follows his role in arranging an LGBTQ+ rights rally in summer, which transformed into a significant anti-government protest.

On 28 June, tens of thousands marched through the capital.

What began as a banned Pride event quickly swelled into a mass anti-government demonstration, marking one of the most substantial shows of opposition to nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The Chief Prosecution Office of Budapest confirmed that it had received files from the police investigation. It did not specify whether charges would be pressed or their nature.

A defiant Mr Karacsony posted on Facebook on Thursday: "I am proud that I took every political risk for my city's freedom, and I will proudly face the court to defend my own freedom and my city's freedom."

open image in gallery Gergely Karacsony pictured in 2021 ( AP )

This legal action unfolds after Mr Orban's government steadily curtailed LGBTQ+ rights over the past decade.

Lawmakers passed a controversial March law allowing for the banning of Pride marches, citing child protection.

The new law stated organisers would face a year in jail if they disobeyed and that all attendees would be subjected to facial recognition technology and risk fines of up to €500 (£439).

Critics view this as part of a wider crackdown on democratic freedoms ahead of next year's election, anticipated as the biggest challenge to Mr Orban’s rule since 2010.

open image in gallery A participant in the June Pride March ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Mr Orban said in February that organisers should not even bother organising Pride in Budapest this year.

Mr Karacsony then tried to circumvent the Pride march ban by organising it as a municipal event, claiming it needed no permit.

"The Metropolitan Municipality will host the Budapest Pride Freedom Celebration on June 28, the day of Hungarian freedom, as a municipal event. Period," the mayor wrote online at the time.

Police still banned the gathering, arguing it fell under the child protection law. Despite this, the mass march ultimately proceeded peacefully.