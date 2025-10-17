Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

At least three dead in apartment explosion in Romania’s capital city

The cause of the fatal explosion was not immediately clear

Ap Correspondent
Friday 17 October 2025 08:51 EDT
Damage caused by an explosion at an apartment block in Bucharest, Romania, October 17, 2025
Damage caused by an explosion at an apartment block in Bucharest, Romania, October 17, 2025 (via REUTERS)

Three people have been killed and at least 13 injured after a powerful explosion ripped through two floors of an apartment building in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, on Friday.

The blast impacted the fifth and sixth floors of the eight-storey structure, according to the capital’s Inspectorate for Emergency Situations. More than a dozen emergency vehicles, including 11 fire engines and four mobile intensive care units, were dispatched to the scene on Calea Rahovei in Bucharest’s Sector 5.

The cause of the fatal explosion was not immediately clear, though authorities confirmed the gas supply in the area had been shut off as a safety precaution.

Romania’s Ministry of Health said victims had been reported with polytrauma and burns.

Shocked residents are seen in front of a damaged apartment building after a powerful explosion in a residential block in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (AP Photo)
Shocked residents are seen in front of a damaged apartment building after a powerful explosion in a residential block in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (AP Photo) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The ministry later said one person was found dead under a concrete slab on the building’s sixth floor. At least 13 people were transported to hospitals in the capital.

A map of Calea Rahovei:

All residents were evacuated from the building and rescuers carried out search operations to identify anyone trapped. Students and teachers at a nearby school were also evacuated as a precaution, Bucharest’s School Inspectorate said.

In this photograph made available by the Romanian Emergency Services, a view of a damaged apartment building after a powerful explosion in a residential block in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Romanian Emergency Services via AP)
In this photograph made available by the Romanian Emergency Services, a view of a damaged apartment building after a powerful explosion in a residential block in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Romanian Emergency Services via AP)

Video footage shared by emergency authorities showed the facades of corner apartments on two stories badly mangled by the blast, which appeared to have also blown out windows in neighboring apartments. Rubble was strewn across the street below.

“Following the explosion, another nearby apartment block was affected, where detached construction elements from the building’s facade were observed,” emergency authorities said in a statement.

