British woman, 33, dies at popular Ibiza hotel
The woman was staying at Ibiza Rocks Hotel in the party resort of San Antonio where she died
A British tourist has died at a popular Ibiza hotel after suffering a cardiac arrest in her room, according to reports.
The 33-year-old woman was staying at Ibiza Rocks Hotel in the party resort of San Antonio where she died on Wednesday, Diaro de Ibiza newspaper reported.
Paramedics and police rushed to the three-star resort and spent around 40 minutes trying to revive her but she died at the scene, the same newspaper reported.
She reportedly had a cardioverter defibrillator implant, which is used to monitor the heartbeat and treat abnormal heart rhythms.
It came just days after a 19-year-old Italian tourist plunged to her death from the fourth storey of the same hotel.
It was reported that she was locked out of her hotel room and tried reaching it through a shared balcony but lost her footing and fell.
Last year, a teenage British tourist died after falling from a different hotel balcony in the early hours of the morning.
She fell from the sixth floor of the four-star Hotel Vibra District, just 300m away from the beach in San Antonio, Ibiza.
The Independent has contacted the Spanish Civil Guard for further information.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments