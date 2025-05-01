Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
British woman, 33, dies at popular Ibiza hotel

The woman was staying at Ibiza Rocks Hotel in the party resort of San Antonio where she died

Alexander Butler
Thursday 01 May 2025 11:26 EDT
Comments
The British woman died at Ibiza Rocks Hotel, according to local media
The British woman died at Ibiza Rocks Hotel, according to local media (Google Street View)

A British tourist has died at a popular Ibiza hotel after suffering a cardiac arrest in her room, according to reports.

The 33-year-old woman was staying at Ibiza Rocks Hotel in the party resort of San Antonio where she died on Wednesday, Diaro de Ibiza newspaper reported.

Paramedics and police rushed to the three-star resort and spent around 40 minutes trying to revive her but she died at the scene, the same newspaper reported.

She reportedly had a cardioverter defibrillator implant, which is used to monitor the heartbeat and treat abnormal heart rhythms.

Paramedics and police rushed to the three-star resort and spent around 40 minutes trying to revive her
Paramedics and police rushed to the three-star resort and spent around 40 minutes trying to revive her (Google Street View)

It came just days after a 19-year-old Italian tourist plunged to her death from the fourth storey of the same hotel.

It was reported that she was locked out of her hotel room and tried reaching it through a shared balcony but lost her footing and fell.

Last year, a teenage British tourist died after falling from a different hotel balcony in the early hours of the morning.

She fell from the sixth floor of the four-star Hotel Vibra District, just 300m away from the beach in San Antonio, Ibiza.

The Independent has contacted the Spanish Civil Guard for further information.

