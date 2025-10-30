British military instructor accused of spying for Russia arrested in Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British national accused of spying for Russia in Ukraine and preparing to carry out terrorist attacks has been arrested, Ukrainian prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian officials alleged that the man, who they did not name, collaborated with Russia’s special services and agreed to sell military information in exchange for money.

The Briton, who has been detained in Kyiv at his “temporary residence”, was accused of “unauthorised dissemination of information about the defence forces in conditions of martial law”.

The UK Foreign Office has confirmed that it was aware of the reports and is “in close contact with the Ukrainian authorities”. Ukraine’s security service said the man was also “preparing to carry out terrorist attacks”.

The Briton has appeared in an Ukrainian court this week and was detained without bail.

This is the first such case of a British national being accused of spying charges on Ukrainian soil.

Ukrainian officials said he initially travelled to Ukraine in 2024 to work as a military instructor, but then posted on pro-Russia forums online saying he was willing to sell information. He was then allegedly contacted by Russia’s secret police, the FSB.

British national travelled to Ukraine in 2024 ( Telegram: Office of the Ukraine Attorney General )

"The occupiers provided him with instructions for making an improvised explosive device. They also sent him the coordinates of a weapons cache, from which he retrieved a pistol with two loaded magazines," the Security Service of Ukraine said in a statement, referring to Russia.

He has "professional skills in fire and tactical training" and had advertised his willingness to spy on "various pro-Kremlin internet groups", the prosecutors said.

The Ukrainian prosecutor’s office said the British national stopped working as an instructor in September 2024 and moved to Ukraine’s port city of Odesa. He “established contact with a representative of the Russian special service and agreed to provide military information for money”, the statement added.

They said they have evidence showing that the British man transmitted sensitive military information to Russia in May 2025, including the location of Ukrainian units, photographs of training areas and information about military personnel that could lead to their identification.

He received $6000 (£4541) for one “task”, the prosecutors said in a statement. A pre-trial investigation “is being conducted by the investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine with operational support from counter-intelligence units”.