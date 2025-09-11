British man falls to his death in car park at Gran Canaria airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British man has died after falling from height from a car park at Gran Canaria airport, police have said.

The man, 53, fell more than 30 feet from the car park and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services on Wednesday.

The incident is currently being investigated and police are looking at CCTV, according to local media. Authorities have not yet released the man’s identity, although they said he was not a tourist.

A spokesman for the National Police on the island said: “A 53-year-old British man fell from a height at Gran Canaria Airport, specifically in the car park located near the domestic departures area,” according to reports.

"The incident occurred from a height of approximately three storeys, about 10 metres.

"It has been confirmed that the person was not a tourist. No further information is available at this time.”

open image in gallery A teenage boy was shot dead by Spanish police at the Gran Canaria Airport in May after a confrontation ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Investigators are examining whether the fall was accidental, intentional or due to a structural issue in the car park.

According to local media, police officers secured the scene on Wednesday and performed all necessary procedures before authorities allowed for the removal of the body.

The accident caused shock among airport workers but operations continued as the investigation took place, according to Canarian Weekly.

In July, a 25-year-old British tourist fell from a supermarket car park in Ibiza, Spain and died in hospital after sustaining critical injuries.

Gran Canaria is one of Spain’s Canary Islands and is a popular tourist destination. Reportedly, nearly 6.3 million British tourists visited the islands in 2024.

The National Police and Gran Canaria Airport have been contacted for comment.