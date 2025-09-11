British man falls to his death in car park at Gran Canaria airport
Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to determine what happened
A British man has died after falling from height from a car park at Gran Canaria airport, police have said.
The man, 53, fell more than 30 feet from the car park and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services on Wednesday.
The incident is currently being investigated and police are looking at CCTV, according to local media. Authorities have not yet released the man’s identity, although they said he was not a tourist.
A spokesman for the National Police on the island said: “A 53-year-old British man fell from a height at Gran Canaria Airport, specifically in the car park located near the domestic departures area,” according to reports.
"The incident occurred from a height of approximately three storeys, about 10 metres.
"It has been confirmed that the person was not a tourist. No further information is available at this time.”
Investigators are examining whether the fall was accidental, intentional or due to a structural issue in the car park.
According to local media, police officers secured the scene on Wednesday and performed all necessary procedures before authorities allowed for the removal of the body.
The accident caused shock among airport workers but operations continued as the investigation took place, according to Canarian Weekly.
In July, a 25-year-old British tourist fell from a supermarket car park in Ibiza, Spain and died in hospital after sustaining critical injuries.
Gran Canaria is one of Spain’s Canary Islands and is a popular tourist destination. Reportedly, nearly 6.3 million British tourists visited the islands in 2024.
The National Police and Gran Canaria Airport have been contacted for comment.