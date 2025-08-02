Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

British man dies after going to Turkey for hair transplant

Turkish health authorities have reportedly opened an investigation following the death

Alex Croft
Saturday 02 August 2025 14:31 EDT
Comments
The man died after falling ill at the Dr Cinik clinic
The man died after falling ill at the Dr Cinik clinic (Streetview)

A British man has died after reportedly going to Turkey for a hair transplant.

The man, 38, had travelled to Istanbul to be treated at the Dr Cinik clinic in the Besiktas district of the major city, Turkish outlet OdaTV reports.

In a statement after the man’s death, the clinic said the patient “unexpectedly became unwell for reasons that are still unknown” as he was being prepared for surgery, adding that he became ill “before the hair transplant procedure had begun”.

The man was taken to hospital but died later that day. He was reportedly at the aesthetics clinic for a second procedure after a “successful” first operation.

The man travelled to Istanbul for the hair transplant
The man travelled to Istanbul for the hair transplant (Getty Images)

According to OdaTV, Turkish health authorities have launched an investigation and the man’s body has been taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute for an autopsy.

A UK Foreign Office spokesperson told The Independent: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.”

A spokesman for the clinic told The Telegraph: “All relevant medical documentation related to this incident has been submitted to the appropriate authorities, and the matter is currently being investigated by judicial bodies.

“Due to the ongoing legal process and out of respect for the family’s privacy, no further details will be disclosed at this time.”

The Independent has contacted the Dr Cinik clinic for further comment.

The Dr Cinik website describes itself as a leading clinic which has carried out over 50,000 transplants 20 years of experience.

Over one million people travel to Turkey annually for hair restoration treatments, the Turkish Healthcare Travel Council reports.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in