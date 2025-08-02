British man dies after going to Turkey for hair transplant
Turkish health authorities have reportedly opened an investigation following the death
A British man has died after reportedly going to Turkey for a hair transplant.
The man, 38, had travelled to Istanbul to be treated at the Dr Cinik clinic in the Besiktas district of the major city, Turkish outlet OdaTV reports.
In a statement after the man’s death, the clinic said the patient “unexpectedly became unwell for reasons that are still unknown” as he was being prepared for surgery, adding that he became ill “before the hair transplant procedure had begun”.
The man was taken to hospital but died later that day. He was reportedly at the aesthetics clinic for a second procedure after a “successful” first operation.
According to OdaTV, Turkish health authorities have launched an investigation and the man’s body has been taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute for an autopsy.
A UK Foreign Office spokesperson told The Independent: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.”
A spokesman for the clinic told The Telegraph: “All relevant medical documentation related to this incident has been submitted to the appropriate authorities, and the matter is currently being investigated by judicial bodies.
“Due to the ongoing legal process and out of respect for the family’s privacy, no further details will be disclosed at this time.”
The Independent has contacted the Dr Cinik clinic for further comment.
The Dr Cinik website describes itself as a leading clinic which has carried out over 50,000 transplants 20 years of experience.
Over one million people travel to Turkey annually for hair restoration treatments, the Turkish Healthcare Travel Council reports.
