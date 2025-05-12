British couple killed in Ferrari supercar crash in northern Spain
A British couple have died in a horrific car crash in northern Spain after veering off the road during a Ferrari rally.
Images from the scene, shared by the local government of Leon, the nearby city, showed the couple’s destroyed £300,000 Ferrari supercar half-submerged in the Yuso river near the village of Boca de Huergano.
Police and rescue services found the couple, aged 78 and 58, at around 2 pm on Saturday. They had arrived in Leon a day earlier to join a convoy of 20 other Ferraris.
The couple had crashed while enjoying a scenic drive on the N-621 road, one of Spain's National Highways, known for its picturesque views, according to people who contacted emergency services about the crash. The road is known to have sharp turns.
Leon local government officials said said emergency services spent six hours clearing the undergrowth around the river to access the car, which was upturned when it was discovered.
Civilian Guard personnel, firefighters from the Leon civil services, a basic life support ambulance and the medical team from the Riano health centre attended the scene.
Once they reached the vehicle, the couple were pronounced dead by medical personnel before the doors of the car were removed and the bodies retrieved.
The British Foreign Office confirmed the couple were a middle-aged English man and woman.
An FCDO spokesperson said they were supporting the family of the deceased.
“We are supporting the families of a British man and woman who died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities,” the spokesperson said.
