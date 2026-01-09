Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain will not allow the United States to use its military bases to facilitate an invasion of Greenland, the defence secretary said, after Donald Trump threatened to “make a deal the easy or the hard way”.

Asked if British bases, personnel or equipment could be used to support a US operation, John Healey told ITV News resolutely: “There’s no question of that.”

"Greenland and Denmark are part of Nato. We and the US are part of that alliance with treaty obligations,” he reiterated on Friday, during a visit to Kyiv.

"And so far as the UK's support for any nation with any military action, we will do so if the purpose is correct and if the legal basis is sound."

The White House refused to rule out taking the Danish territory by force this week, but Denmark has maintained its position that Greenland is not for sale. On Thursday, the country’s defence minister said Danish forces will ‘shoot first and ask questions later’ if Greenland is invaded.

open image in gallery Defence secretary John Healey is in Kyiv, where he spoke to reporters about the situation in Greenland ( PA )

Trump said on Friday that he would like to make a deal on the island, but would not commit to talking about money at this stage.

He told reporters at the White House that the US needs to own Greenland to prevent Russia or China from occupying it in the future.

"We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not. Because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour," Trump said while meeting with oil company executives in Washington.

Greenland has a population of 57,000 people and is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. The US already maintains a military presence on the island under a 1951 agreement.

Britain and Denmark’s European allies have rebuked Trump in recent days, insisting they would strongly oppose US military action or a sale.

Leaders pledged they would "not stop defending" the island’s territorial integrity in a joint statement seen as a message to the US this week.

Sir Keir Starmer "set out his position" on Greenland in a phone call with Mr Trump on Wednesday evening, described by Downing Street sources as "positive" and "friendly".

open image in gallery Donald Trump has doubled down on his plans to annex Greenland this week ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The prime minister has said Greenland's future must be a matter for the people of the territory and Denmark alone.

The call with Trump was followed by a flurry of diplomatic activity, including conversations with both Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen and Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte on the need to "do more to deter Russian aggression" in the High North.

The Trump administration has argued that Denmark has not done enough to ensure that Greenland can uphold global security.

Vice president JD Vance told Fox News this week: “Europe has failed to contend with the fundamental argument the president, and the entire administration, has made.”

“Greenland is critical, not just to our national security, but to the world’s national security,” he added, outlining the territory’s role in missile defence.