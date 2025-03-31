Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Judicial activisim’: Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro responds to Marine Le Pen case

Jair Bolsonaro criticised the ruling saying ‘left-wing judicial activisim’ was spreading round the world

Rodrigo Viga Gaier
Monday 31 March 2025 12:24 EDT
Comments
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has weighed-in after Marine Le Pen was banned from standing for office for five years
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has weighed-in on a court ruling that banned French far-right leader Marine Le Pen from seeking public office for five years saying it was "left-wing judicial activism."

Le Pen on Monday was convicted of embezzlement in a watershed ruling that knocked her out of the 2027 presidential race unless she can win an appeal.

"This ruling is clearly left-wing judicial activism. Wherever the right-wing is present, the left and the system will work to get their opponents out of the game," Bolsonaro said in an exclusive interview with Reuters.

"Here and in France, this is pure lawfare," he added. "It looks like this movement is spreading around the world. The left has found an easy way to perpetuate itself in power by using judicial activism."

France's justice ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Marine Le Pen was convicted of embezzlement
Marine Le Pen was convicted of embezzlement (AFP via Getty Images)

Allies in France and far-right leaders from European countries, including Italy, Spain and the Netherlands joined in condemning the ruling as judicial overreach.

But others applauded the ruling against Le Pen, saying the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law must be respected after the judge convicted her of misappropriating European Union funds to benefit her party.

The judge said investigations "showed that these were not administrative errors ... but embezzlement within the framework of a system put in place to reduce the party's costs."

Brazil's Supreme Court last week ruled that Bolsonaro will stand trial for allegedly conspiring to overthrow the government after he lost the 2022 election.

If found guilty in the court proceedings, he could face a lengthy prison sentence.

He has denied any wrongdoing and denounced the case as politically motivated.

In 2023, Bolsonaro was barred from public office until 2030 for abuse of power ahead of the 2022 elections, when he summoned ambassadors to attack the legitimacy of Brazil's voting system.

