Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Train collision in Slovakia leaves 13 hospitalized as prime minister says human error likely cause

Thirteen people remain hospitalized after a train collision in Slovakia

Via AP news wire
Monday 10 November 2025 09:01 EST
Slovakia Train Crash
Slovakia Train Crash

Thirteen people who were injured in a train collision on Sunday evening remain in hospital, Slovak officials said Monday.

An express train hit the back of a passenger train on Sunday evening near the town of Pezinok, north of the capital, Bratislava.

Officials said 79 passengers, out of some 800 in total, were taken to hospitals, most of them with light injuries. Thirteen were still hospitalized on Monday, nobody in life-threatening condition, Health Minister Kamil Sasko said.

The collision was likely caused by human error, Prime Minister Robert Fico said Monday, as he rejected the resignation of Transport Minister Jozef Raz over the second such incident in a month.

On Oct 13, two fast trains collided in eastern Slovakia, injuring dozens of passengers, including two who were in a critical condition.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in